Rahul Gandhi hails Telangana draft law for gig workers, urges wide consultations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hailed a Telangana draft law for gig workers but urged chief minister Revanth Reddy to hold statewide consultations to improve the proposed bill. Gandhi said he would like to be a part of the consultative process. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (X)

“Hearing from all parties will ensure that the law is robust, effective, and meaningful. The process can also help anchor future regulations for this sector. I will be happy to be a part of this consultative process,” he said in a letter to Reddy.

Gandhi said he was confident that the Congress-ruled Telangana would lead the way in building a sustainable gig economy for the future. He added the absence of regulations diminishes the ability of the workers to negotiate or demand fair terms of work. “Exploitative work conditions, predatory pricing, and the lack of an effective grievance redressal mechanism must be addressed.”

Gandhi underlined the need for the proposed law to be effective. “Over the last decade, lakhs of workers have joined the gig economy. The relatively easy entry and flexibility offered opportunities, especially in low-skilled roles. The generous incentives in the early years also helped many acquire income generating assets. It also offered workers a platform to tap into a much bigger market. The sector is replete with success stories of workers who found viable livelihood opportunities, particularly in the absence of alternative jobs.”

Gandhi underlined workers have highlighted their vulnerabilities due to the nature of employment. “Furthermore, workers grapple with social discrimination and inhumane conduct in their daily work.”

Gandhi said the Congress stands for the well-being of workers, especially in contractual roles. “Our manifesto is committed to framing a law to protect gig workers and enhance social security. The states we govern have taken several steps in this direction, with the Congress government in Rajasthan becoming the first state to legislate the welfare of gig workers,” he said.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s Congress government in Rajasthan brought a law to safeguard gig workers before it was voted out of power in 2023.

Gandhi referred to his visit to Hyderabad and said he was impressed by the vibrant public consultative process for a caste survey. “It offers a valuable model to ensure lawmakers hear directly from the people.”