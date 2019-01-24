Rahul Gandhi in Amethi LIVE updates: Congress chief meets party workers

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi. On Wednesday, he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for shifting a number of projects out of Amethi and said his party would complete all pending works after coming to power at the Centre.

Here are the live updates:

2:10 pm IST PM cheated people of Amethi: Rahul “I can give you a list of projects. About 40 food processing units were to be set up at the Food Park and it could have generated lakhs of jobs. By depriving Amethi of these projects, the PM has cheated the people of Amethi and Uttar Pradesh,” Rahul said in Amethi yesterday.





1:50 pm IST Rahul says PM Modi deprived Amethi On Wednesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly shifting a number of projects out of Amethi and said his party would complete all pending works after coming to power at the Centre.





1:30 pm IST ‘Want to see Rahul as future PM’ “We want to see Rahul Gandhi as the future Prime Minister and Priyanka Gandhi will give him the needed strength,” says Amethi district Congress president Yogesh Mishra.





1:10 pm IST Congress workers welcome Rahul as ‘PM of 2019’ ‘Amethi ka MP 2019 ka PM’ and ‘There is a wave for Rahul Gandhi in India’ read some of the posters and wall writings as Rahul Gandhi visited his constituency yesterday.



