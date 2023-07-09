Watch: Rahul Gandhi on marriage, his KTM bike as he repairs motorcycles with mechanics in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday shared a video of his visit to Delhi's Karol Bagh, where he interacted with “India's super mechanics” and talked about the hardships they face in the profession. The 12-minute clip shot on June 27 captured the 53-year-old leader learning how to service a bike while he answered “let us see” when asked about his marriage and revealed that he has a KTM 390 bike but his security officials do not allow him to ride it. Rahul Gandhi as he services a bike and talks with mechanics in Delhi's Karol Bagh.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Gandhi wrote, “to strengthen the automobile industry of India, there is a need to empower the mechanics of India.”

He termed the visit as the "next pit stop" of the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” and said that he made an “effort to understand the difficulties and know the dreams of mechanics” in the country.

Posting the full video on YouTube, Gandhi noted that the “Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about learning by listening to the voices of all sections of Indians, especially those who have not been able to narrate their stories of triumphs and travails.”

He shared that Umed Shah, a senior mechanic, told him how poverty had forced him to stop his studies and become a mechanic, like his elder brother, decades ago.

He added that the mechanics told him how the meager returns of their profession worried them every day because of the responsibilities of family life.

"I saw many others facing similar problems, working hard to make ends meet, even at the cost of their health," Gandhi said.

“Our mechanics toil to sustain the automobile industry -- they deserve access to better facilities and the best opportunities. In the prosperity and well-being of every individual and worker of every profession lies Bharat's true progress,” Gandhi concluded.