Rahul Gandhi links US tariff threats with Adani, says ‘Modi’s hands are tied’

Congress MP and Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “cannot stand up to the threats of US President Donald Trump” because the Adani Group is embroiled in a case in the United States. Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament complex in New Delhi. (ANI)

“India, please understand: The reason PM Modi cannot stand up to President Trump despite his repeated threats is the ongoing U.S. investigation into Adani. One threat is to expose the financial links between Modi, AA, and Russian oil deals. Modi’s hands are tied,” Gandhi said on X.

This is the first time Gandhi has linked the US tariff threats with the Adani Group matter, even as there is no direct connection between the two.

Adani Group officials are facing a criminal case allegedly related to overseas bribery to Indian companies for securing solar energy contracts. The US security and exchange commission had alleged that American investors were not informed that the group paid bribes to secure contracts.

The Adani Group has denied the allegations.

Gandhi’s attempt to link the two comes days after the debate on Operation Sindoor in Parliament, during which the Wayanad MP and other Opposition leaders claimed PM Modi didn’t say a word against the US’ claims of brokering the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

To be sure, both the PM and external affairs minister S Jaishankar said in the House that no foreign leader asked India to stop the conflict.

According to a senior Congress leader, Gandhi’s attempt to link the PM’s alleged silence with the Adani investigation underlines the plan to up the ante on the issue in the coming days.

“Along with SIR, the tariff is a big issue for us. Gandhi’s tweet also comes a day before he is hosting a dinner for INDIA group leaders to further unite the group on these issues,” the leader said.