Rahul Gandhi meets family of Navy officer Vinay Narwal killed in Pahalgam terror attack

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2025 02:49 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi visited the family of Lt Vinay Narwal, a Navy officer who was killed in the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited the family of 26-year-old Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, reported news agency PTI.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets Navy officer's family killed in Pahalgam terror attack (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets Navy officer's family killed in Pahalgam terror attack (PTI)

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived in Karnal in the afternoon. He was accompanied by Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda and other party leaders.

“Leader of Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi has reached Karnal, Haryana. He will meet the family of Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal ji, who was martyred in the Pahalgam terror attack,” the Congress said in a post on X.

Gandhi’s visit comes in the wake of the terrorist attack that took place in a scenic meadow near Pahalgam in Anantnag district. A total of 26 people, most of them tourists, lost their lives. Lt Narwal had gone to Kashmir on leave and was with his wife at the time of the attack. His wedding reception had been held just days earlier, on April 16.

His last rites were performed in Karnal last month, with his father, Rajesh Narwal, and maternal uncle leading the ceremony in front of hundreds of mourners. His father said the family had faith in the government and hoped for justice. “The loss was unbearable and irreplaceable,” he said.

Wife of Haryana CM Meets Navy Officer’s Family

Suman Saini, wife of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, also visited Narwal’s family to attend a condolence gathering.

“Today is a deeply sorrowful day. The family lost their beloved son, and I pray to God to give them strength. The terror attack of April 22 is beyond condemnation. The entire nation mourns this loss,” she said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced financial aid of 50 lakh and a government job for a member of Narwal’s family.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
