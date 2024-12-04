Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi plan to visit Sambhal today amid no entry for ‘outsiders’ after mosque survey violence

Sambhal violence: Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, newly elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, and other MPs will attempt to visit Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Wednesday, days after violence that killed four persons. Their visit comes despite restrictions imposed by the district administration until December 10, following last month's violence sparked by a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid after a petition claimed the site previously housed a Harihar temple. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra(X)

Sambhal district magistrate Rajendra Pensiya on Tuesday requested officials from neighbouring districts, including Bulandshahr, Amroha, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar, to prevent Rahul Gandhi from entering Sambhal by stopping him at their district borders.

The Sambhal DM addressed letters to the police commissioners of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, as well as the superintendents of police in Amroha and Bulandshahr.

"On November 24, a remaining survey was conducted, following which members of the Muslim community staged massive protests involving gunfire, stone-pelting, and arson. As a result, the situation in Sambhal district has become extremely sensitive. Until December 10, the entry of any external individuals, social organisations, or public representatives into Sambhal district is restricted without prior approval from the competent authority. Prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023," stated the DM.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pande called for public support for Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Sambhal.

In a post on X, Pande wrote, "A Congress delegation led by Mr. @RahulGandhi ji will leave for Sambhal by road from Delhi tomorrow to meet the families of victims of Sambhal violence. To support them in this struggle, I will gather at Ghazipur border with the Congress delegation and leave for Sambhal. All of you are appealed to reach Ghazipur border in large numbers with your supporters and give your invaluable contribution in this struggle. Your support is needed in the fight for democracy and justice.”

Moradabad divisional commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh earlier said the administration is continuously urging Gandhi to postpone his visit.

Latest on Sambhal violence

A forensic team investigating the site of the Sambhal violence on Tuesday discovered six empty cartridges marked as “made in Pakistan,” PTI reported, citing police. Additionally, the team recovered another empty cartridge labelled 'made in the USA,' according to officials.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Vishnoi told reporters that the forensic team, accompanied by a municipal team, examined the site at the request of the SIT probing the November 24 violence.

"A shocking thing came to light in this investigation, as six empty cartridges made in Pakistani ordnance factory were recovered," Vishnoi said. He added, "'Made in USA' is also written on another cartridge recovered from the site." Calling the matter "very serious," he assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted.

Meanwhile , in Parliament, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP of orchestrating a "well-planned" conspiracy behind the violence in Sambhal. He alleged that police personnel used both official and personal weapons, resulting in the deaths of innocent people and injuries to several others after locals pelted stones in protest against police high-handedness.

Tensions in Sambhal have escalated since the first survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was conducted on November 19, following a court order based on a petition claiming the site was once a Harihar temple.

The situation turned violent on November 24 during a second survey of the mosque, leading to clashes between protesters and police. Four people lost their lives, and several others were injured.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Vishnoi reported that 29 police personnel sustained injuries during the incident.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)