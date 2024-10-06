Rahul Gandhi reacts as protest erupts over ex-Goa RSS chief's remarks. What's the controversy?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deliberately stoking communal tensions in Goa, following the controversy surrounding comments made by former RSS leader Subhash Velingkar about St. Francis Xavier, the state's patron saint. Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(AICC)

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “Goa’s appeal lies in its natural beauty and the warmth and hospitality of its diverse and harmonious people. Unfortunately, under BJP rule, this harmony is under attack.”

The controversy erupted after Velingkar called for a “DNA test” of the relics of St. Francis Xavier and questioned the saint’s status as “Goencho Saib” (Protector of Goa). His remarks have sparked outrage among the Christian community in the state, leading to multiple complaints and protests.

“Across India, similar actions by the Sangh Parivar continue with impunity, backed by support from the highest levels,” Gandhi said.

“In Goa, the BJP’s strategy is clear: divide the people while exploiting ecologically sensitive areas by illegally converting green land and bypassing environmental regulations—an assault on Goa’s natural and social heritage,” he added.

“BJP’s attempts will not go unchallenged. The people of Goa and the whole of India see through this divisive agenda and are standing united.”

Local political leaders and citizens staged a protest on Sunday in Old Goa, demanding action against Velingkar for his inflammatory statements. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the police, urging that he be externed until the decennial exposition of St. Francis Xavier’s relics, which will be held from November 2024 to January 2025.

FIR lodged against Velingkar

On Friday, the Bicholim police registered a case against Velingkar for "hurting religious sentiments" under Section 299 of the Indian Penal Code. He is currently reported to be absconding, with police conducting raids to locate him.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has appealed for calm, assuring the public that the law will take its course. He reiterated that “similar action will be applied for Velingkar” as was done in the case of Father Bolmax Pereira, a priest previously arrested for allegedly making provocative remarks.