Rahul Gandhi reacts to Tamil Nadu BSP chief Armstrong's murder: ‘Deeply shocked’

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that he was “deeply shocked” by the killing of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president K Armstrong in Chennai. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi talking to the media. (Sakib Ali/HT)

“Deeply shocked by the brutal and abhorrent killing of Thiru Armstrong, the Tamil Nadu Chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and followers,” Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

The Congress leader also said that leaders of his party's unit in Tamil Nadu are in touch with the state government.

“Tamil Nadu Congress leaders are in constant touch with the Government of Tamil Nadu, and I am confident that the Government will ensure that the culprits are brought to justice expeditiously,” Gandhi added.

K Armstrong was hacked to death by a six-member gang near his house in Chennai on Friday.

The gang attacked Armstrong, a former councillor of Chennai Corporation, near his house in Perambur, and fled before inflicting grievous injuries on him. He died on the way to the hospital.

The police have so far detained eight suspects in connection with Armstrong's murder.

"We have secured eight suspects so far. This is early investigation, a preliminary investigation. So after some time, a clear and better picture will emerge with more facts and circumstances coming to light," Asra Garg, additional commissioner (North), told reporters.

Garg also said the police suspected that there were some “two to three suspicious motives” behind Armstrong's killing but added that the exact reason would come to light only after the interrogation of the suspects.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has also expressed shock over the murder of Armstrong and said that he has ordered the police to conduct the investigation expeditiously and ensure that the culprits are punished according to law.

"I would like to convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and friends," he said.