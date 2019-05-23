‘Rahul Gandhi’s entry into Wayanad helped Cong sweep state’: Chennithala

In a near-sweep the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has won 19 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, a record in the recent past. One of the architects of the stunning victory, Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala spoke to the Hindustan Times.

Is it more than you expected?

True, we never expected such a tally. It is a verdict against two dictators, Prime Minister Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Both majority and minority communities backed us whole heartedly. We are happy the state has kept its secular credentials intact. Really indebted to the people of the state and we will rise up to their expectations.

What really helped you notch up such a victory?

Three factors helped us-- our position on Sabarimala, party president’s entry and misrule of the present CPI(M) government. We have taken a mature position on Sabarimala. Like BJP, we never resorted to violent agitations. Initially, the party’s central leadership was not willing to support us on Sabarimala but they came around once we convinced them. We are also happy we contained the saffron surge in the state effectively. (Rahul) Gandhi’s entry was a real game-changer. It electrified the UDF machinery and workers moved as a well-oiled machine. We will ask the party president to retain Wayanad which gifted him a record margin in the state.

You have sought the resignation of the Kerala CM?

Yes. The verdict is a slap on the face of the left front government. Humiliated, Pinarayi Vijayan has no right to continue in power. Even in his home constituency Dharmadom Congress candidate K Sudhakaran managed a good lead. It is an antidote to the CM’s arrogance and misrule. The state witnessed the flood of the century last year and many people are still living in make-shift camps. And many are yet to get the initial assistance of Rs 10,000. The CM was on a 10-day foreign trip when West Bengal was going to the polls. He was at the London Stock Exchange to ring bells for masala bonds when Bengal was in the thick of polls. I reiterate these bonds are a sure recipe for corruption. How can he continue in power after the party suffered such a debacle? I hope the party leadership will intervene to shift him.

Though shining bright in Kerala, the situation is not rosy at the national level?

Yes, it is a mixed feeling for us. We did well in the state but nationally we couldn’t do much. We have to strengthen our organisation well. We have got a young leadership and we will do it systematically. We will do enough introspection and rise from the ashes.

First Published: May 23, 2019 16:41 IST