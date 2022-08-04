Rahul Gandhi says 'not scared of Modi', day after ED seals Young Indian office

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he is not scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will continue his work to protect the country. "Do whatever you want," Rahul Gandhi said a day after the Enforcement Directorate sealed the office of Young Indian, on the premises of the National Herald newspaper. "Will continue to work to protect country, democracy, help maintain harmony; will do my work whatever they may do," he said. "Truth can't be barricaded," the Congress leader said. The residences of the Gandhis and the party headquarters were barricaded on Wednesday, Congress leaders said.

सच्चाई को बैरिकेड नहीं किया जा सकता।



कर लें जो करना है, मैं प्रधानमंत्री से नहीं डरता, मैं हमेशा देश हित में काम करता रहूंगा।



सुन लो और समझ लो! pic.twitter.com/akqfS8AYaS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 4, 2022

“We won't get intimidated. I am not scared of Narendra Modi. Have you understood? He can do whatever he wants. It won't make any difference," Rahul Gandhi said. “This is my duty-- to protect the country, the democracy, to maintain the harmony in the country. I will work towards that,” the Congress leader added.

On being asked about the barricades, Rahul Gandhi said, "Aur barricade lagaye (they can put up more barricades). Truth can't be barricaded."

#WATCH | Delhi: "I am not at all scared of Modi. They can put up more barricades. Truth can't be barricaded..," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after reaching the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/dsJBCQKQ2C — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

Rahul Gandhi's statement comes amid the ED's fresh investigation into the National Herald case in connection with which Rahul Gandhi was questioned several times. Sonia Gandhi was also interrogated by the agency in connection with the same case. In Parliament, the Congress and the BJP crossed swords with BJP minister Smriti Irani demanding an apology from Sonia Gandhi for Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury's use of 'rashtrapatni' word.

A day after, ED sealed the Young Indian office, Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge said in the Rajya Sabha that he has received a summons from the ED amid the ongoing Parliament session.

