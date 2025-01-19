‘He should know these things’: JP Nadda's ‘Constitution’ attack on Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has ‘no knowledge’ of efforts made by his father, grandmother and great-grandfather to ‘tamper’ with the Constitution, Union minister and BJP chief JP Nadda said on Sunday. JP Nadda (left) and Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is from a family of three former prime ministers: Jawaharlal Nehru (great-grandfather), Indira Gandhi (grandmother) and Rajiv Gandhi (father).

Speaking at a BJP event in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Nadda said, “The Congress was in power for 65 years and its leaders tampered with the Constitution and tried to destroy its basic provisions. He (Gandhi) does not know what his father, grandmother and great-grandfather did. He should know these things.”

Nadda, the ruling party's outgoing president, urged citizens to be ‘conscious and wary’ of people who ‘keep roaming around with a copy of the Constitution’ albeit ‘without known or reading what is inside.’

The Union health minister was making a reference to Gandhi often holding up a copy of the Constitution at poll rallies to attack the BJP.

Nadda also expressed outrage at the Rae Bareli MP's ‘Indian state’ remark.

“Our Congress leader says he is ‘fighting against the Indian state.’ He has no knowledge of history, nor does he have anything to do with it,” Nadda stated.

Also, he reiterated an oft-repeated charge of the BJP that Gandhi ‘just reads’ speeches handed over to him, without making an effort to understand the contents and context.

Further, JP Nadda remarked that ‘Congress leaders are bad and BJP leaders are good’ as the BJP, under prime minister Narendra Modi, scrapped Article 370 from Jammu-Kashmir), implemented 'one nation one tax' (GST) and is now moving towards the Uniform Civil Code.

“When you made Modi the prime minister, Modi's will power and (home minister) Amit Shah's strategy helped scrap Article 370,” he noted.