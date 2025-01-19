Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘He should know these things’: JP Nadda's ‘Constitution’ attack on Rahul Gandhi

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 19, 2025 05:12 PM IST

The Union minister and BJP chief said that the Congress was in power for 65 years and its leaders 'tampered with the Constitution.'

Rahul Gandhi has ‘no knowledge’ of efforts made by his father, grandmother and great-grandfather to ‘tamper’ with the Constitution, Union minister and BJP chief JP Nadda said on Sunday.

JP Nadda (left) and Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)
JP Nadda (left) and Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is from a family of three former prime ministers: Jawaharlal Nehru (great-grandfather), Indira Gandhi (grandmother) and Rajiv Gandhi (father).

Speaking at a BJP event in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Nadda said, “The Congress was in power for 65 years and its leaders tampered with the Constitution and tried to destroy its basic provisions. He (Gandhi) does not know what his father, grandmother and great-grandfather did. He should know these things.”

Nadda, the ruling party's outgoing president, urged citizens to be ‘conscious and wary’ of people who ‘keep roaming around with a copy of the Constitution’ albeit ‘without known or reading what is inside.’

The Union health minister was making a reference to Gandhi often holding up a copy of the Constitution at poll rallies to attack the BJP.

Nadda also expressed outrage at the Rae Bareli MP's ‘Indian state’ remark.

“Our Congress leader says he is ‘fighting against the Indian state.’ He has no knowledge of history, nor does he have anything to do with it,” Nadda stated.

Also, he reiterated an oft-repeated charge of the BJP that Gandhi ‘just reads’ speeches handed over to him, without making an effort to understand the contents and context.

Further, JP Nadda remarked that ‘Congress leaders are bad and BJP leaders are good’ as the BJP, under prime minister Narendra Modi, scrapped Article 370 from Jammu-Kashmir), implemented 'one nation one tax' (GST) and is now moving towards the Uniform Civil Code.

“When you made Modi the prime minister, Modi's will power and (home minister) Amit Shah's strategy helped scrap Article 370,” he noted.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On