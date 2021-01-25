Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi for being tight-lipped on Chinese intrusion
In a fresh jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the PM for being tight-lipped on the issue of Chinese intrusion into the Indian territory.
This comes as several Indian soldiers were injured in a physical brawl with the Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week near Naku La area in Sikkim. The Indian Army on Monday clarified that it was "minor face-off" between the troops on January 20.
The face-off was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols, the Army said in a statement.
In his latest tweet, Gandhi said, "China is expanding its occupation into Indian territory. Mr 56" hasn't said the word 'China' for months. Maybe he can start by saying the word 'China'."
Gandhi had on Sunday blamed the central government for Chinese intrusion into India.
If India's labourers, farmers and weavers were strong, protected and given opportunities, China would never dare to come inside India, the Congress leader had said on Sunday.
Gandhi had further alleged that China has understood that Indian economy is on its knees, and every action of the government is designed to strengthen five-six big business people.
The former Congress president is on a three-day visit to the western belt in Tamil Nadu. He is interacting with farmers, weavers, and the general public over there.
Gandhi is in the state till today and is also scheduled to visit the Dindigul district.
Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021.
