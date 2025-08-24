Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav ride motorcycles during ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar. Watch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other members from the opposition parties were seen riding motorcycles on Sunday as they made their way through the streets of Araria in Bihar’s Purnea, during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’. In a video posted by the official handle of Congress, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha can be seen riding a motorcycle as streets are lined up with supporters.(@INCIndia/X)

In a video posted by the official handle of Congress, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha can be seen riding a motorcycle as streets are lined up with supporters. Other members of the party were also seen on motorcycles around them.

The 1,300-kilometre yatra was launched on August 17 from Sasaram. It will cover more than 20 districts over 16 days, concluding in Patna on September 1. This yatra is a part of a protest launched by the Opposition parties Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Later in the day, Rahul Gandhi and the RJD leader also addressed a joint press conference in Araria, along with other leaders of the INDIA bloc.

While addressing a rally in Katihar district on Saturday evening, Rahul criticised attempts to steal votes in Bihar ahead of the assembly election in the state, in favour of the BJP. He said that it has "shut the doors of opportunities" for the poor since coming to power at the Centre.

“The BJP and the RSS believe that Dalits must not be emancipated, the extremely backwards classes must not be allowed to move up the social ladder, and women should not be given more freedom,” he said, asserting that both the institutions are “hell bent upon destroying the Constitution.

The yatra passed through Panchmukhi Mandir, Forbesganj Road, Hope Hospital Chowk, Rambagh, Kasba Bazaar, and Zero Mile before reaching Araria. Following this, a press conference was organised.

Earlier, in a post on X, Gandhi shared a five-minute video of him conversing with the youth of Aurangabad during his Yatra and said that people should use their power of votes to protect Mother India and its Constitution.