‘BJP Rishtedar Samiti’: Rahul Gandhi's dig at KCR in Telangana

PTI |
Jul 02, 2023 08:49 PM IST

Addressing a public meeting here, Gandhi said, "BRS is like BJP Rishtedar Samiti. KCR thinks he is a king and Telangana is his kingdom."

Launching a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his remote control was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described the state's ruling party as "BJP's B-Team" and its new nomenclature, BRS, as 'BJP Rishtedar Party'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting, in Khammam district, Sunday, July 2, 2023.(PTI)
Gandhi alleged that the corruption charges against Rao and his party's leaders have made them subservient to the BJP, and asserted that he told all other opposition leaders that the Congress would not join any bloc where the BRS was involved.

The Congress has always stood against the BJP in Parliament, but Rao's party has been "BJP's B-team", he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the remote control of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao," the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi said the Congress party recently fought the election in Karnataka against "a corrupt and anti-poor government and we defeated them with the support of the poor, OBCs, minorities and oppressed in the state".

"Something similar is going to happen in Telangana. On one side there would be rich and powerful of the state and one the other side, there would be poor, tribals, minorities, farmers and small shopkeepers with us. What has happened in Karnataka, would be repeated in Telangana," he said.

Sign out