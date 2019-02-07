Rahul Gandhi to accompany Priyanka on February 11

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will accompany Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when she arrives on her first visit to Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters here on February 11, 2019.

Priyanka will stay back and work at the UPCC headquarters here up to February 14, while Rahul will leave back on the first day itself. Both of them are likely to address media persons on February 11, 2019.

“Yes, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will reach Lucknow on February 11. Priyanka will stay back up to February 14 while Rahul will leave on the same day,” said a senior party leader.

A decision in this regard was taken after a meeting of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi with UPCC president Raj Babbar in New Delhi on Thursday.

Priyanka formally assumed charge as Congress general secretary in-charge for Uttar Pradesh (East) in New Delhi on Tuesday.

On January 23, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had announced the appointment of Priyanka and Jyotiraditya as the in-charges for east and west UP, respectively.

“I have not sent Priyanka and Jyotiraditya to UP for two months. I have given a mission to them. They are very powerful leaders of the party and I trust they will work for the state. We want to change the state’s politics with these young leaders,” he had said, adding that he had asked them to work to form the Congress government in UP in the next assembly elections.

Priyanka and Jyotiraditya have already taken feedback from senior party leaders, including UPCC president Raj Babbar.

“We hope both of them will work out a team of leaders to supervise the party at different levels in Lok Sabha polls,” the leader cited above said.

Meanwhile, UPCC is gearing up to accord a grand welcome to Priyanka. “As this will be her first visit to state and the UPCC headquarters after her appointment as AICC general secretary (east UP), we will accord her a grand welcome. This will be like a road show,” said another Congress leader.

