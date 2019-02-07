Priyanka set to work 4 days a week at UPCC

LUCKNOW: After formally taking over as Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (East) in New Delhi on Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to visit the state on February 10 or 11 to firm up the party’s strategy for the summer Lok Sabha elections.

Senior party leaders said Priyanka and Jyotiraditya Scindia (general secretary in-charge of UP-West) were initially likely to spend four days every week at the UP Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters here to take stock of the state of affairs in the party.

“Priyanka and Jyotiraditya will reach Lucknow on Sunday or Monday. During their stay, they will meet party workers individually as well as in groups and take feedback before giving a final shape to the party strategy and their tours across the state,” a senior leader familiar with the developments said.

On January 23, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had announced the new posts for Priyanka and Scindia. “I have not sent Priyanka and Jyotiraditya to UP for two months. I have given a mission to them. They are very powerful leaders and I trust they will work for the state. We want to change the state’s politics with these young leaders,” he had said.

Priyanka and Scindia have already taken feedback from senior party leaders, including UPCC president Raj Babbar.

“We hope both of them will work out a team of leaders to supervise the party at different levels in the Lok Sabha polls,” the leader cited above said.

Meanwhile, the UPCC is preparing to give Priyanka a grand welcome. “As this will be her first visit to state and the UPCC headquarters after her appointment as AICC general secretary (east UP), we will accord her a grand welcome. It will be like a road show,” said another Congress leader.

Another party leader said the final schedule for Priyanka and Scindia’s visit would be fixed after talks with Gandhi on Thursday.

Asked if Priyanka and Scindia would be allocated offices at the UPCC headquarters, he said, “It is for them to take a call. Many rooms have already been refurbished.”

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 08:50 IST