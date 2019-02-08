Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to kick off his party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh with a farmers’ rally in Bhopal on Friday.

This will be Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to the state after the Congress formed the government in Madhya Pradesh in December last year after a gap of 15 years.

At Friday’s campaign called the “Aabhar” or gratitude rally, he is expected to announce employment schemes for the urban youth and starting of unemployment benefit, both of which had been promised by the Congress government in its election manifesto.