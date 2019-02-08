Rahul Gandhi to address farmers’ rally in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh | LIVE updates
Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Madhya Pradesh LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi is set to kick off Congress’ party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh with a farmers’ rally in Bhopal on Friday.
This will be Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to the state after the Congress formed the government in Madhya Pradesh in December last year after a gap of 15 years.
At Friday’s campaign called the “Aabhar” or gratitude rally, he is expected to announce employment schemes for the urban youth and starting of unemployment benefit, both of which had been promised by the Congress government in its election manifesto.
Rahul Gandhi portrayed as ‘Ram’, Modi as ‘Ravana’ in hoarding in Madhya Pradesh
Hoardings have come up in Bhopal portraying Congress President Rahul Gandhi as Lord Rama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Ravana.
On Wednesday, Congress hoarding portraying party president Rahul Gandhi as a “Ram Bhakt” surfaced in the city ahead of his visit to Bhopal on February 8.
The hoarding also portrayed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath as “Hanuman evam Gau (cow) Bhakt”.