Rahul Gandhi to appear before Bengaluru court today. What's the defamation case filed by Karnataka BJP?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before a special court in Bengaluru on Friday, June 7, in connection with a defamation case filed by the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party for issuing allegedly defamatory advertisements in mainstream newspapers. Rahul Gandhi was seen at the Delhi airport early morning, leaving for Bengaluru. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi summoned over allegedly derogatory ads in Karnataka.

The court has asked Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on June 7 in connection with a defamation lawsuit brought by the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the publication of allegedly derogatory advertising in mainstream newspapers before the 2023 state assembly election.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ALSO READ- Karnataka Lok Sabha election 2024 winners list: BJP’s Tejasvi Surya wins in Bangalore South

Rahul Gandhi to appear before court at 10:30 am

The Karnataka Congress said Rahul Gandhi will appear before the City Civil Court at 10:30am.

Following this, he will meet with the Congress's newly elected MPs from the state and defeated candidates at Bharat Jodo Bhavan on Queens Road at 11:30am. Chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister KPCC president DK Shivakumar will also be present, according to the party's state unit.

ALSO READ- 'Rahul Gandhi conspiring…': BJP on Cong's ‘stock market scam’ charge

What is the case against Rahul Gandhi?

The advertisement, ahead of last year's assembly polls, accused the BJP government in Karnataka of large-scale corruption during its 2019-2023 term.

The BJP's complaint, filed in June 2023, claimed that false and reckless allegations were made in ads published on May 5, 2023, in all major Karnataka newspapers. These ads, titled "Corruption rate card," accused BJP's Basavaraj Bommai government of being a "40 per cent Commission Sarkara (government)."

ALSO READ- What is Congress' ‘40% commission’ charge against Karnataka government?

The complaint alleged that the ads were issued by the state unit Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee through its president, Shivakumar, and Siddaramaiah, the then Leader of the Opposition in the legislative assembly. It also highlighted that Rahul Gandhi shared this "defamatory advertisement" on his social media account on X.

On June 1, the court granted bail to Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar after they appeared in connection with the case. Judge K N Shivakumar set June 7 for Rahul Gandhi's personal appearance. During the hearing, Gandhi's counsel requested an exemption from appearance, which the complainant's side opposed, arguing against repeated exemptions.