Rahul Gandhi to meet Bihar Congress leaders tomorrow

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to meet senior party leaders from Bihar in New Delhi on Wednesday, people aware of the matter said. The meet has been scheduled ahead of a likely reshuffle in the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC).

BPCC chief Madan Mohan Jha said all prominent leaders, including Members of Parliament and assembly, former presidents, and former legislature party leaders have been asked to be in New Delhi for the meeting.

Earlier, the All-India Congress Committee in-charge for Bihar Bhakta Charan Das said the process for nomination of the new BPCC chief would be initiated after their meeting with Gandhi.