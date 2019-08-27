Rahul Gandhi to visit flood-hit constituency of Wayanad today

india

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his flood-battered constituency Wayanad in north Kerala on Tuesday to review the situation, his second this month after natural calamities crippled the district claiming many lives.

Rahul Gandhi will arrive at the Kannur international airport in the afternoon and will stay at least three days in his constituency this time, said party leaders. From Kannur he will go to Mananthavady by road, they added. Security has been stepped up in both Kannur and Wayanad districts in view of his visit.

“No particular programme has been scheduled. He will meet all affected families,” said Wayanad district Congress Committee president IC Balakrishnan.

Heavy rains and landslides had wreaked havoc in many parts of the constituency in the second week of August leaving a trail of death and destruction. Some areas like Nilambur and Meppadi received 30cm of rain in a day during the peak of floods, according to weathermen. Two massive landslides occurred in Kavalapara and Puthumala, which bore the maximum brunt, claiming 60 lives.

After his first visit earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi had rushed a consignment of 50,000 kg rice and other essential items like sugar, salt and different varieties of dals. Besides food, it also carried bed sheets, blankets and mats, party leaders had said. They said a portion of this aid came from his MP fund and rest was collected by party workers from various states.

The latest disaster has reopened the discussion on the rampant exploitation of the Western Ghats mountain ranges by quarry and construction lobbies. At least 84 landslides were reported in Kerala this time. More than drowning a majority of people, at least 100 out of 125, perished in landslides.

Experts say during heavy rains hilly areas turn porous and break instantly pushing rock, mud and debris down the slope in force with little or no warning. They say at times there will be a deafening sound but at others, there won’t be any sign. Due to the breaking impact of force, slush and debris will travel kilometres together changing the landscape, they said.

In Kavalapara, a village vanished completely and with accumulated mud still loose and slushy, rescue officials found it difficult to search for the missing.

