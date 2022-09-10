Rahul Gandhi wearing foreign t-shirt amid foot march to unite India: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched an all-out attack on the Congress in Jodhpur, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s turf, as he said that the grand old party - that has its governments in only two states - “would be left with nothing” after the assembly elections in 2023. Apart from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh was the other state he mentioned during his address.

“If the BJP government is formed in these two states, then Congress will be left with nothing,” Shah said, as he also spoke about the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra - a 150 days long mass contact program, launched earlier this week with an eye on 2024 national polls. The grand old party is carrying out a 3,570 km long foot march in 12 states and two union territories.

During the address, on Amit Shah’s target was Rahul Gandhi as he made reference to a t-shirt the Congress leader was seen wearing during a foot march. The t-shirt - which the BJP says is worth more than ₹41,000 - has been in focus in the latest war of words between the BJP leaders and opposition leaders. “Now this Rahul Baba… why are you people laughing?” Shah asked as he addressed a gathering, as he continued: “Hail mother India. Rahul Baba is out on a foot march to unite India but he is seen wearing a foreign t-shirt.”

“He once during a speech in parliament says India is not a country. This is the country where many brave hearts have made sacrifices. Rahul Baba needs to read the history of the country before trying to unite India.”

Amit Shah also hit out at chief minister Gehlot. “I have come here to remind you of your promises. In 2018, the promises that you made with Rahul Gandhi.” “What happened to the unemployment allowance of ₹3,500 to the youth? What happened to providing employment to 20 lakh youth? Congress can only make hollow promises, it cannot fulfill the promises,” Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah was in Jodhpur to address a key party meeting of the National OBC Committee.

