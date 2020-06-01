e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Raigarh district: Woman, two kids die in LPG cylinder explosion

Raigarh district: Woman, two kids die in LPG cylinder explosion

india Updated: Jun 01, 2020 14:56 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustantimes
         

Raipur: A 25-year-old woman and her two children were killed in a liquid petroleum gas (LPG ) cylinder blast at their home in Chandai village in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district on Monday morning.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Lata Sahu and her two sons, Tikesh Sahu (7) and Jhalak Sahu (3).

“The woman was cooking when the LPG cylinder blast occurred at her home in Chandai village under Sarangarh police station of the district. All three died and the house was also damaged,” said Santosh Singh, superintendent of police (SP), Raigarh.

“Her husband had gone out on work when the accident took place. A case has been filed and an investigation is on,” the SP added.

top news
Airlines urged to keep middle seats empty or give ‘wrap-around gowns’
Airlines urged to keep middle seats empty or give ‘wrap-around gowns’
Monsoon to be normal, around 102% of average, says weather department
Monsoon to be normal, around 102% of average, says weather department
Live: Long queues as Indian railways start operations of 200 passenger trains
Live: Long queues as Indian railways start operations of 200 passenger trains
Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed
Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM calls for ‘maximum discussion’ on three things
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM calls for ‘maximum discussion’ on three things
RIP Wajid Khan: The man who made Salman Khan’s music ‘dabangg’
RIP Wajid Khan: The man who made Salman Khan’s music ‘dabangg’
Trump rushed into White House bunker by Secret Service as protests raged: Report
Trump rushed into White House bunker by Secret Service as protests raged: Report
Unlocking begins today, cautious states ease several restrictions
Unlocking begins today, cautious states ease several restrictions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In