Aizawl, Mizoram is steadily emerging as the fastest-growing tourist destination in the Northeast, catalysed by the railway connectivity and a surge in high-value infrastructure investments, Governor VK Singh said on Tuesday. Rail link helping Mizoram emerge as fastest-growing tourist destination in NE: Guv

Addressing the assembly on the first day of the Budget session, Singh hailed the new Bairabi-Sairang rail line as a "historic milestone", stating that it has brought a paradigm shift in accessibility and enhancement of new avenues for trade, tourism, and employment.

The rail link has not only integrated Aizawl into the national grid but also triggered a sharp increase in tourist arrivals, he said.

He said that a total tourist footfall of over 6.79 lakh, including 9,606 foreign tourists, was recorded in the nine months till December 2025.

"This figure has already surpassed the total footfall of the previous year by 29.50 per cent," he said.

"The momentum reached a fever pitch in December, which saw an unprecedented over 1.33 lakh visitors, a staggering 122.11 per cent spike compared to the same month in the previous year," he said.

Singh said that the state government has been making constant efforts for the promotion of eco-tourism and has gained significant central backing.

He said the state government has received ₹34.5 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme for the construction of the ropeway at Vantawng falls near Thenzawl in Mamit district.

He said the Union Tourism Ministry sanctioned ₹5.47 crore under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive scheme for the development of basic amenities at Vangchhia in Champhai district, which is home to about 170 menhirs.

Additionally, the state government also received ₹9.97 crore from the Tourism Ministry for the construction of a convention centre at Thingsulthliah in Saitual district, the governor said.

"To ensure sustainable growth, the state Tourism Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the state Environment, Forests & Climate Change department. This partnership, formalised during the first Mizoram Travel Fest in October 2025, aims to strengthen co-operation for the promotion of eco-tourism," he said.

