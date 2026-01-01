First Bullet train ride between Surat to Bilimora in 2027: Check routes, fares & other details

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that India’s first bullet train project is on track for completion in phases, with the initial operational stretch expected to open by August 15, 2027. Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (PTI)

Giving an update on the rollout plan, Vaishnaw said the very first section to become operational will be the Surat-Bilimora corridor, marking the country’s maiden experience of high-speed rail travel, according to news agency ANI.

He explained that once this initial segment is opened, services will be extended sequentially, starting with the Vapi to Surat stretch, followed by Vapi to Ahmedabad, then Thane to Ahmedabad, and finally the full Mumbai to Ahmedabad route.

“The bullet train will be ready in 2027, August 15th, 2027. The first section to open will be from Surat to Bilimora. After that, Vapi to Surat will open. Then Vapi to Ahmedabad will open, and after that, Thane to Ahmedabad will open, and then Mumbai to Ahmedabad will open,” Vaishnaw said, as per the agency.