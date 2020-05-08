e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Railway Ministry orders inquiry into Aurangabad train accident

Railway Ministry orders inquiry into Aurangabad train accident

Sixteen migrant workers were killed and fiver others were injured in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra after a goods train ran over them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section.

india Updated: May 08, 2020 12:55 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police have reached the spot
Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police have reached the spot(Twitter/ Anisha Dutta)
         

An inquiry has been ordered into the mishap in which at least 16 migrant labourers were killed and several other were injured when a goods train ran over them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section, Railway Ministry informed on Friday.

“During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section. Injured have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital. Inquiry has been ordered,” the Ministry of Railways tweeted.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police have reached the spot.

tags
top news
16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
Air Force jet crashes in Punjab’s SBS Nagar, pilot ejects safely
Air Force jet crashes in Punjab’s SBS Nagar, pilot ejects safely
‘Lockdown not an on-off switch’: Rahul Gandhi to govt on plan after May 17
‘Lockdown not an on-off switch’: Rahul Gandhi to govt on plan after May 17
Maharashtra train accident: How 16 migrant labourers were killed
Maharashtra train accident: How 16 migrant labourers were killed
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
BMW launches M8, 8 Series Gran Coupe in India. Prices and other details here
BMW launches M8, 8 Series Gran Coupe in India. Prices and other details here
5 things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista Rs 11,367 crore deal
5 things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista Rs 11,367 crore deal
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper