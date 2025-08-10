Railways announces festive offer: Big discount on return tickets from August 14 | Details

The Indian Railways sees a surge of passengers during the festive months, beginning from October. In order to make travel comfortable and hasle-free, the railways announces special festive trains, interesting offers and extra amenities during festive seasons. Railway bookings under this scheme will start on August 14, 2025.(Representational Image)

This year, the Indian Railways have announced a special discount to ensure hassle free booking as well as to facilitate passengers and redistribute the peak traffic and ensure both side utilization of trains.

The Railways have announced a 20 per cent discount on train tickets booked between October 13-26 and return from November 17 to December 1. Bookings under this scheme will start on August 14, 2025.

Here's all you need to know about the new offer.

How to benefit?

Passengers who are looking to travel during the festive season can book the train tickets from August 14 for their journey from October 13.

However, the passenger also needs to book their return tickets from the same place (either online or offline). The goal is to manage the crowd surge and make booking easier.

Who is eligible?

This discount can only be applied when the person is booking both tickets with the same set of passengers. The passenger details will remain the same in the return journey. According to a press statement by the Railway Ministry, the onward ticket should be booked first between 13th October 2025 and 26th October 2025. The return journey ticket should be booked starting between 17th November and 1st December 2025. The booking will be permissible only when the tickets are confirmed for both directions. The 20 per cent discount is only on the base fare of the return journey. The above scheme will be allowed in all classes and trains. This also includes special trains or trains on demand. However, trains with Fexi fare are excluded. Under this scheme, both the onward and return journey must be booked using the same mode, either online or by Counter booking at the reservation office.

What is not applicable?