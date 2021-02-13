Railways to launch Tejas-style sleeper coaches. See photos

With the aim to provide the best in class travel experience to railway passengers, the ministry of railways will be replacing Agartala-Anand Vihar Terminal Special Rajdhani Express with the new Tejas sleeper coaches. The Tejas service is scheduled to run the tracks from February 15, 2021.

The ministry is planning the production of 500 units of such Tejas-type Sleeper coaches, being manufactured at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Financial Year 20 21-22 to gradually replace the long-distance trains currently in Indian Railways network.

"Indian Railway is making a paradigm shift in the travel experience for the passengers. A new era of train travel experience with enhanced comfort is being rolled out with the introduction of sleeper-type Tejas Trains," the ministry said.

Tejas Sleeper type train.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)

The features of Tejas Sleeper type coaches include automatic plug doors i.e. all the entrances will be centrally controlled by the guard and the train will not start until all the doors get closed.

Inside view of Tejas Sleeper type coach.(@RailMinIndia)

The coaches will have significantly improved interiors with seats and berths having PU foam for comfort. The upper berth arrangement is also modified for convenience. The coach has smart features like toilet occupancy sensor, water availability sensor, air quality measurement, CCTV with day-night vision capability, network video recorder and facial recognition even in low light.

Tejas Sleeper type train.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)

The Tejas-type sleeper coaches will have roller blinds on the windows for sanitation instead of curtains. The complete underframe of the train is built of stainless steel for the longevity of the coach due to reduced corrosion.

Inside view of Tejas Sleeper type coach(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)

The Tejas coaches have berth reading light, mobile charging point for each passenger. The coaches also have the smart feature of emergency talk-back in case of safety or security emergency, air suspension in bogies for comfort and quality ride.

The renovation of toilets in the Indian Railways is most noteworthy. The bio-vacuum-enabled toilet units in the Tejas-type sleeper coach have touchless fittings, marble finish, gel-coated shelf, new design dustbin and door latch-activated light.