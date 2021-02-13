Railways to launch Tejas-style sleeper coaches. See photos
With the aim to provide the best in class travel experience to railway passengers, the ministry of railways will be replacing Agartala-Anand Vihar Terminal Special Rajdhani Express with the new Tejas sleeper coaches. The Tejas service is scheduled to run the tracks from February 15, 2021.
The ministry is planning the production of 500 units of such Tejas-type Sleeper coaches, being manufactured at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Financial Year 20 21-22 to gradually replace the long-distance trains currently in Indian Railways network.
Also Read | Oxford University to test Covid-19 vaccine response among children for 1st time
"Indian Railway is making a paradigm shift in the travel experience for the passengers. A new era of train travel experience with enhanced comfort is being rolled out with the introduction of sleeper-type Tejas Trains," the ministry said.
The features of Tejas Sleeper type coaches include automatic plug doors i.e. all the entrances will be centrally controlled by the guard and the train will not start until all the doors get closed.
The coaches will have significantly improved interiors with seats and berths having PU foam for comfort. The upper berth arrangement is also modified for convenience. The coach has smart features like toilet occupancy sensor, water availability sensor, air quality measurement, CCTV with day-night vision capability, network video recorder and facial recognition even in low light.
The Tejas-type sleeper coaches will have roller blinds on the windows for sanitation instead of curtains. The complete underframe of the train is built of stainless steel for the longevity of the coach due to reduced corrosion.
The Tejas coaches have berth reading light, mobile charging point for each passenger. The coaches also have the smart feature of emergency talk-back in case of safety or security emergency, air suspension in bogies for comfort and quality ride.
The renovation of toilets in the Indian Railways is most noteworthy. The bio-vacuum-enabled toilet units in the Tejas-type sleeper coach have touchless fittings, marble finish, gel-coated shelf, new design dustbin and door latch-activated light.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyderabad pharmacy student abduction and rape case was a hoax, say police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways to launch Tejas-style sleeper coaches. See photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress questions govt on J-K’s development, rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits
- Chowdhury said the government has not been able to keep the promises mentioned in the BJP’s electoral manifesto.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa govt starts giving second dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu government rolls out ₹12,110 crore crop loan waiver scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K to get status of a state at an appropriate time: Home minister Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police takes Deep Sidhu to Red Fort to recreate vandalism scene of R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha CM seeks withdrawal of NMA bylaws for Bhubaneswar shrines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blast in Boisar pharma unit near Mumbai, one injured
- Two fire engines took an hour to put out the blaze that is started after an explosion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Cricket marred by hatred': Rahul Gandhi's veiled comment on Wasim Jaffer row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP splits in Kerala, faction led by Kappan joins UDF ahead of assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judge's assault: SC rejects PIL, says nothing found in enquiry by Bihar Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi, others demanding repeal of farm laws know nothing, says Tomar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rapid pace of vaccination,' tweets Adar Poonawalla after visiting Pune centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra receives ₹1,511 crore in contributions
- The mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya will go on for the next two weeks and will end on February 27. The drive began on January 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox