Home / India News / Railways to run 20 pairs of special trains for JEE, NEET exam candidates in Bihar

Railways to run 20 pairs of special trains for JEE, NEET exam candidates in Bihar

Announcing the move, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the facility will also be extended to students appearing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam.

india Updated: Sep 02, 2020 08:01 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The East Central Railway in a press release said the station enroute will have unreserved ticket counters and tickets can also be bought on the UTS mobile ticketing app.
The East Central Railway in a press release said the station enroute will have unreserved ticket counters and tickets can also be bought on the UTS mobile ticketing app.
         

The Railways has now decided to run 20 pairs of special trains from September 2 to 15 for the convenience of those appearing for JEE, NEET and NDA exams in Bihar.

“Indian Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of MEMU / DEMU special trains from September 2 to 15 for the convenience of candidates joining JEE Mains, NEET and NDA in Bihar,” Goyal said in a tweet.

While the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6. The common NDA 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on September 6.

On Monday, Goyal had said the students and one guardian each will be allowed to travel on the exam days and the admit card will act as their letter of authority.

Around 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main and 15.97 lakh students for NEET. These exams were earlier deferred twice in the wake of the pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)

