Sat, Sept 06, 2025
Railways to run special Katra–Sangaldan trains as J&K reels under floods

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 06, 2025 10:44 pm IST

The normal train traffic has been disrupted in Jammu and Kashmir since August 26 after rain and flash floods struck J&K.

The Jammu division of the northern railways has announced that a pair of local passenger trains will ply between Katra and Sangaldan railway stations for five days from September 8 to ferry stranded passengers, an official said on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visits flood-affected areas, in Anantnag on Saturday. (ANI)
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visits flood-affected areas, in Anantnag on Saturday. (ANI)

The normal train traffic has been disrupted in Jammu and Kashmir since August 26 after rain and flash floods struck the Union Territory.

So far, the northern railway have announced the restoration of 21 trains.

Many passengers have been stranded in Reasi and Ramban districts due to closure of roads.

The two local passenger trains will connect the Katra and Sangaldan stations via Reasi, Bakkal and Dugga stations and back from September 8 to September 12, a railway official said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Katra shuttle train service remained suspended for the third day on Saturday after a landslide blocked the track between Ramnagar and Manwal along the Jammu-Udhampur section.

The shuttle service started on September 1 and was scheduled to run till September 15 but had to be cancelled due to the landslide triggered by heavy rain.

Authorities are trying to clear the track and restore the service on the stretch, the official said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
