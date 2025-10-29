Rain alert in Pune, other Maharashtra districts amid depression over Arabian Sea

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday morning issued a yellow alert predicting light spells of rain and thunderstorms over several districts of Maharashtra in the next few hours, as a weather system over the Arabian Sea continues to move closer to the western coast. Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are expected in parts of Maharashtra through the day. (HT Photo)

In its nowcast bulletin issued at 7am, the IMD said light rainfall is “very likely” during the next three hours across Jalgaon, Dhule, Nashik, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, and Pune districts.

Residents have been advised to stay alert, avoid waterlogged areas, and take necessary precautions during the brief wet spell.

Showers across the state According to the IMD, light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are expected in parts of Maharashtra through the day. Isolated heavy rainfall may occur over Konkan and Goa, and over Madhya Maharashtra, IMD the bulletin said.

Additionally, the IMD warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph likely to lash parts of the state and adjoining regions over the next five days.

Depression over Arabian Sea The rain and changing weather is due to a depression over east-central Arabian Sea which has been moving northeastward at 8 kmph in the past six hours.

As of 2.30 am on October 29, the system was positioned approximately:

440 km southwest of Veraval (Gujarat),

420 km west-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra),

570 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa),

820 km northwest of Mangalore (Karnataka), and

840 km north-northwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep Islands). The IMD said the system is expected to continue moving northeastward across the eastern-central Arabian Sea over the next 36 hours, gradually influencing weather conditions along the western coast.

Gujarat and Konkan also on alert The weather department also predicted light to moderate rainfall over the Gujarat region from October 29 to 31, with isolated very heavy rain likely over Saurashtra and Kutch between October 28 and 31.

While the system has not yet intensified into a deep depression or cyclone, forecasters said coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat should prepare for intermittent rain, rough seas, and temporary wind gusts as the system edges closer to land.