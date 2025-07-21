Rain havoc in Himachal Pradesh: 142 roads blocked, 40 water schemes hit, death toll rises

In the aftermath of persistent monsoon rains, public life in Himachal Pradesh remains severely affected with 142 roads blocked, 40 water supply schemes disrupted, and 26 power distribution transformers (DTRs) out of service as per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC)'s evening report on July 20. A woman searches for her belongings at a disaster-affected area, in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, Saturday, July 19, 2025. (PTI)

The situation remains critical in the districts of Mandi (91 roads) and Kullu (33 roads), where landslides and flash floods have caused the bulk of road closures. Power supply has also been heavily impacted in areas such as Gohar and Bhabanagar, with a total of 26 DTRs disrupted, primarily due to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, 40 water supply schemes, particularly in Mandi, Kullu, and Sirmaur, have been affected by flooding and sediment accumulation. Temporary repairs have been made to restore some functionality; however, the complete restoration is still underway.

As per compiled data to date, the state has recorded a total of 166 deaths due to various incidents. This includes 132 people who lost their lives in rain-related deaths and 34 people who succumbed to road accident fatalities.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) continues to monitor the situation round-the-clock and is coordinating with district administrations for restoration and relief efforts.

Kullu and Mandi districts reported the highest number of disruptions across all sectors. In Una, the Badsala Bridge has remained closed since July 3 due to structural damage, affecting vehicular connectivity and prompting traffic diversions.

Officials continue to urge the public to avoid travel during intense rainfall periods and to report any signs of slope instability, especially in landslide-prone regions. The SDMA helpline, 1070, remains operational 24/7 for emergencies.

Despite temporary fixes in some regions, the utility departments are still working around the clock to restore essential services. The authorities have urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel, particularly in hilly terrains, and to stay updated through official alerts.