Rain lashes several parts of Tamil Nadu, schools to remain closed. Check other details

Rain and thunderstorms are likely to occur in parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, India Meteorological Department said. Taking to Twitter, IMD in Tamil Nadu tweeted, “In the next 3 hours, there is a chance of light rain over Solingar”. Heavy rainfall was recorded across Chennai last night. (PTI file)

“There is a possibility of light rain in Arakkonam and Walajapet areas within the next 3 hours”, it said in yet another tweet.

The Met Department issued a heavy rainfall warning for the next three hours for Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts.

Schools have also been closed in some districts of the state owing to the rains. In view of the heavy rainfall warning in some districts in the state, schools in Thirupathur and Thiruvannamalai will remain closed on Tuesday, the district administration said.

READ | Several states brace for heavy rainfall as monsoon advances: IMD updates

The IMD office in Tamil Nadu issued a yellow alert for some districts in the state from 3 am to 10 am today. "Rainfall is expected at isolated places over Ariyalur, Myladutivarai, Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry", it said.

Here's what the IMD said about the weather in Tamil Nadu in detail:

Light to moderate scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected over South India in the next five days. There is a likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu on June 20.

Light rain likely to occur over Walajabad, Maduranthakam, Tiruvallur, Uttaramerur in next 3 hours.

There is a possibility of light rain in Cheyyur and Tiruttani areas within the next 3 hours.

"Convective cells over Chennai, Chengalpattu. Kanchipuram and Thituvallur districts during the past two hours have caused intense thunderstorms with moderate rain in any areas of these districts," the IMD said.

In the next 3 hours, there is a chance of light rain over Solingar.

(With inputs from agencies)