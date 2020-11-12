e-paper
Rain, snow likely in north-western India this weekend

The minimum temperatures are likely to fall further in both northern plains and the hill states after the western disturbance passes

india Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 08:49 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A western disturbance is likely to bring rain and snow to the upper reaches of north-western India over the weekend. Light rain is also likely over the region and adjoining Central India while widespread rain and snowfall are expected in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperatures are likely to fall further in both northern plains and the hill states after the western disturbance passes.

According to Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting company, this will be the first active western disturbance of the season, which is likely to bring widespread snowfall in the hills and set-in winter across north India.

After the western disturbance passes, minimum temperatures are likely to fall significantly as north-westerly winds will bring cold air from the western Himalayas to the plains, scientists said.

