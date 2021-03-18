Rain, thunderstorms likely over central India for next 5 days: IMD
Thunderstorms and rain are likely over many parts of western Himalayas and northwest India today, according to the India Meteorological Department. Rain and thunderstorms are also likely over central India for the next five days.
A Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is lying over north Pakistan, and adjoining Jammu & Kashmir.
Under its influence, isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall is very likely over the western Himalayan region, including Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Rain and thunderstorms are likely over plains of northwest India on March 17 and 18 also.
Due to trough (area of low pressure)/wind discontinuity in lower levels over central parts of India, scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during the next four days. Hailstorm is also likely over west Madhya Pradesh during March 18 to 19 and over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on March 19.
Under the influence of a trough (area of low pressure), scattered rainfall is very likely over northeast India during the next 24 hours. Heat wave conditions are likely to set in over Saurashtra and Kutch today.
