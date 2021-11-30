Rains continue to lash south coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema

Heavy rains continued to pound the south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts for the third consecutive day on Monday due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal, resulting in overflowing of streams and rivers, and massive inflows into reservoirs.

According to official figures from AP State Development and Planning Society, Chillakur of Nellore district received a huge rainfall of 211.25 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, followed by 182.25 mm in Atmakur, 150.25 mm in Sydapur, 144.25 mm in Muthukur and 140.50 in Naidupeta in the same district.

In the adjacent Chittoor district, Irugulam of Satyavedu block witnessed a rainfall of 99.75 mm and Kanumole of Krishna district recorded 88.5 mm. Similar rainfall ranging from 55 mm to 80 mm was reported from Prakasam, Kadapa and Anantapur districts as well.

According to Nellore district information department officials, heavy rains resulted in huge inflows into Somasila reservoir on Pennar river, forcing the authorities to release 1.15 lakh cusecs to the downstream.

Similarly, the Swarnamukhi river, which has been in spate due to heavy rains in the upstream in Chittoor district, resulted in inundation of bridges and highways, and submergence of crops in thousands of acres. Several villages are reeling under the flood waters, a district official said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, reviewed the flood situation by holding a video conference with the district collectors of Nellore, Kadapa, Chittoor and Prakasam. He instructed them to take urgent steps to ensure that there are no leaks to ponds and interlink ponds and tanks.

Earlier, the inter-ministerial central team met the chief minister at the camp office and discussed about the damages caused to the state during the last week’s floods. Jagan urged the Central team to be more compassionate and humanitarian in the entire approach of assessing the damage.