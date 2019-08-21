Rains relent in Himachal, traffic on most highways back on track

india

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:07 IST

After three days of heavy showers which led to snapping of several road links following landslides, the hills of Himachal on Tuesday saw subdued rainfall activity, the Met office in Shimla said.

Himachal received light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday. Most of the rivers that were in spate saw a decline in water levels. Traffic on a majority of the highways and link roads was restored.

“There was no heavy rainfall in the state but precipitation occurred at some places in the state since Monday,” director of Meteorological Department Manmohan Singh said.

He said the weather conditions would likely to be mostly dry in the state, adding that light rainfall might occur at some places.

Meanwhile, authorities said excess water was discharged from the Pandoh diversion dam, located 112 km upstream of Pong dam, as a precautionary measure.

The Pandoh diversion dam is located on the Beas river in Mandi district. It diverts excess monsoon water towards the Pong dam. Otherwise, it diverts water towards the Satluj river which feeds the Gobind Sagar reservoir of the Bhakra dam.

Leh-Manali highway restored for traffic

Superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh said Leh-Manali highway has been cleared for light motor vehicles. The highway, which was restored for traffic on Monday after remaining closed for 24 hours due to landslides and flash floods at Pagal Nullah, Koksar, Bharatpur, Rohtang and Sarchu, was again blocked on Tuesday afternoon by a landslide at Banta Morh. Following a road-clearance operation, the highway was later thrown open for traffic and the stranded vehicles were cleared.

Meanwhile, around 127 people remain stranded at Chhatru village and the state government is making arrangements to evacuate them. Officials in Shimla said 10 foreigners were also amongst those stranded.

Himachal Pradesh has been lashed by incessant rains past few weeks, killing more than 30 people, and many areas are cut off due to landslides and bridge collapse.

