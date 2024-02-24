Raj Thackeray's 'fear of minorities' dig at Sharad Pawar for remembering Shivaji Maharaj

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday criticised Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar for remembering Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during a speech on Saturday. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray (left) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar.(PTI)

Raj Thackeray claimed that the veteran leader never took the name of Shivaji Maharaj in speeches and rallies due to fear of losing the votes of minorities.

"...Sharad Pawar, who never even took the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is remembering him today. He never took the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his speeches because perhaps he might be worried that by taking his name, the votes he gets from Muslims might stop, but now he is taking the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Thackeray said, according to ANI.

Raj Thackeray was referring to Sharad Pawar's speech at the formal launch of his party's new symbol- 'man blowing turha'- from Chhatrapati Shivaji's Raigad Fort.

On Thursday, the poll panel allotted tutari as election symbol to Sharad Pawar’s faction. In the past, a tutari or trumpet was sounded in a battle or on the arrival of a king. It is seen as an instrument synonymous to the era of Maratha kingdom. At present, the instrument is used in cultural, historic, religious and political events to welcome eminent personalities.

After the Election Commission's announcement, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar posted on X that the new symbol with the thoughts of the idols of Maharashtra would shake the throne of the BJP at the Centre.

“In the history of Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Shiv Rai's valour, the Trumpet, which set the ears of the throne of Delhi, is a matter of pride for the 'Nationalist Congress Party- Sharad Chandra Pawar' today,” Pawar wrote on X.

He added: “With the progressive thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the idol of Maharashtra, Phule, Shahu, Ambedkar, and respected 'Tutari' is ready to blow the trumpet once again to shake the throne of Delhi.”

Meanwhile, the NCP responded to Raj Thackeray's criticism, saying that the MNS chief should take lessons from Pawar.

“Raj Thackeray’s party MNS is on the verge of political extinction in the state of Maharashtra. Instead of talking on Sharad Pawar, he (Raj Thackeray) should take lessons from Pawar. Despite his age, Pawar Sahab has the courage, confidence and capability to get people together and infuse new energy in NCP’s political cadre.” NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Mahesh Tapse was quoted as saying by PTI.