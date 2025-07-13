Rajasthan: 4 killed, 10 injured as tempo traveller rams into truck on expressway

Jaipur: Four members of a Rajasthan family were killed and 10 others injured after a mini traveller bus carrying the family rammed into a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota on Sunday morning, police said. The accident took place around 5 am on Sunday on the Chambal bridge near Budhadeet village. (Representative photo)

The traveller carrying 14 members of the family, residents of Karauli’s Sitabari area, was returning home from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. “The family had travelled to Indore to attend an engagement ceremony. Around 9 pm the same day, the family reportedly left for Karauli. The accident took place around 5 am on Sunday on the Chambal bridge near Budhadeet village,” an officer said.

The deceased includes two brothers --- Ani (49) and Brajesh Soni (45) --- their mother Geeta Soni (63) and brother-in-law Suresh Soni (45). Anil and Brajesh were jewellers by profession while Suresh was a government school teacher in Bharatpur. “10 other family members sustained injuries, seven of them are in critical condition and are admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment,” the officer said.

Police said that prima facie it looks like the driver was driving the traveller bus at high speed, and may have dozed off, leading to the crash.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said, “The news of loss of lives in the road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the Itawa area of Kota is extremely saddening. District administration has been directed to ensure immediate medical treatment for the injured.