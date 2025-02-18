Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajasthan: 5 dead, 3 injured in road accident while returning from Maha Kumbh Mela

PTI |
Feb 18, 2025 03:18 PM IST

Five of the six people, all residents of Deoli in Tonk district, travelling in the car died.

Five people returning from the Maha Kumbh mela died and three got injured when their car rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Tuesday, police said.

In Rajasthan's Dausa district on Tuesday, a car crashed into a truck, killing five people and injuring three more who were returning from the Maha Kumbh mela, according to authorities.(Getty images/representative )
In Rajasthan's Dausa district on Tuesday, a car crashed into a truck, killing five people and injuring three more who were returning from the Maha Kumbh mela, according to authorities.(Getty images/representative )

The accident happened on Dausa bypass. Five of the six people, all residents of Deoli in Tonk district, travelling in the car died, Dausa DSP Ravi Prakash Sharma said.

Also read: 30 bikes seized in Ayodhya as bikers exploit pilgrims during Maha Kumbh

Deepesh Parwani, one of the car passengers, truck driver Dharamveer and his helper Ramcharan got injured in the accident, he said, adding that those killed were Mukut Bihari, his wife Guddi Devi, Nidhi Soni, Rakesh and Nafees.

The car passengers were returning home after attending the Maha Kumbh mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the police said.

Also read: Panchkula: Truck-bike collision claims biker’s life, pillion rider critical

They said that it took about an hour for the police to recover the bodies that were stuck in the car.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On