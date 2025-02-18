Rajasthan: 5 dead, 3 injured in road accident while returning from Maha Kumbh Mela

Five people returning from the Maha Kumbh mela died and three got injured when their car rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Tuesday, police said. In Rajasthan's Dausa district on Tuesday, a car crashed into a truck, killing five people and injuring three more who were returning from the Maha Kumbh mela, according to authorities.(Getty images/representative )

The accident happened on Dausa bypass. Five of the six people, all residents of Deoli in Tonk district, travelling in the car died, Dausa DSP Ravi Prakash Sharma said.

Deepesh Parwani, one of the car passengers, truck driver Dharamveer and his helper Ramcharan got injured in the accident, he said, adding that those killed were Mukut Bihari, his wife Guddi Devi, Nidhi Soni, Rakesh and Nafees.

The car passengers were returning home after attending the Maha Kumbh mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the police said.

They said that it took about an hour for the police to recover the bodies that were stuck in the car.