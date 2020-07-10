e-paper
Rajasthan: Accused in 38-year-old bank robbery and murder case arrested

Anand Sharma, superintendent of police (SP), Barmer, said the accused, Shaktidan Singh (66), was arrested from Bijawal village that comes under the jurisdiction of Gadara Road police station.

india Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:39 IST
Mukesh Mathrani
Mukesh Mathrani
Hindustan Times, Barmer
The SP said the accused had robbed a bank at Iqbalgarh in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district in 1982.
The SP said the accused had robbed a bank at Iqbalgarh in Gujarat's Banaskantha district in 1982.
         

A special operations group (SOG) of the Gujarat Police arrested an accused, who was wanted in a 38-year-old bank robbery and murder case, from Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Friday early morning.

Anand Sharma, superintendent of police (SP), Barmer, said the accused, Shaktidan Singh (66), was arrested from Bijawal village that comes under the jurisdiction of Gadara Road police station.

The SP said the accused had robbed a bank at Iqbalgarh in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district in 1982. He had opened fire and killed three persons, including a policeman and two civilians, while trying to decamp after the bank heist.

He has been absconding since the incident, the SP said.

Singh, a notorious dacoit in the past, was an accused in 40 cases in Rajasthan.

However, in 1989, he had surrendered before the Rajasthan Police and became an approver after which no case was pending in his native state.

But, he was still wanted in the Banaskantha bank robbery and murder case for which he was arrested on Friday early morning by Gujarat Police’s SOG, the SP added.

