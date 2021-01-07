e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urges PM Modi to restart stalled railway projects

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urges PM Modi to restart stalled railway projects

Gehlot said projects such as Sarmathura-Gangapur via the Karauli railway line was inaugurated but closed later; the Pushkar-Medta road railway line, and Chauth ka Barwada to Ajmer via Tonk railway line work too have been stalled.

india Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 20:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Welcoming the PM’s move of giving a major part of the WDFC to Rajasthan, the CM said the state is committed to the cause and urged him to restart pending projects.
Welcoming the PM’s move of giving a major part of the WDFC to Rajasthan, the CM said the state is committed to the cause and urged him to restart pending projects.(HT PHOTO.)
         

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday urged PM Narendra Modi to restart the sanctioned and stalled railway projects of the state on priority.

He said the majority, around 42% of the New Rewari-New Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) crosses Rajasthan for Gujarat. “We have demanded that a railway station should be made in Bhiwadi town as it has a Japanese investment zone, the first-of-its-kind in India, with around 6521 industrial units,” he said.

Speaking about the virtual inauguration of WDFC by PM Modi, the Rajasthan CM said, “A number of projects of Rajasthan, which were sanctioned and had been started are stalled due to some reasons. The PM should take them up on priority and restart the projects.”

Gehlot said projects such as Sarmathura-Gangapur via the Karauli railway line was inaugurated but closed later; the Pushkar-Medta road railway line, and Chauth ka Barwada to Ajmer via Tonk railway line work too have been stalled.

“The state had 50% partnership in the Banswar-Dungarpur-Ratlam project, benefitting the tribal area adjoining Gujarat. The state had given around Rs 250 crore and the work had started but later due to some reasons it was stalled. I urge the Centre to resume the work on priority but as the state isn’t in a sound position, the entire expenditure now has to be borne by the Railways,” said the CM.

“Oil and Gas is there in Jaisalmer and Barmer – the country’s 20% oil is supplied from Barmer. Now the refinery work has also started. The demand for a rail line to connect the Mundra-Kandla port with Jaisalmer-Barmer is there for the last 40 years, which is justified looking to the future,” said Gehlot.

The CM added that the gauge conversion of the Loharu-Sikar-Reengus rail line had been done but the operation of trains has not started yet.

Welcoming the PM’s move of giving a major part of the WDFC to Rajasthan, the CM said the state is committed to the cause but how the Delhi–Mumbai industrial corridor will be made and developed along the Delhi-Mumbai Freight Corridor continues to remain a big challenge.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan to visit Tamil Nadu tomorrow
Covid-19: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan to visit Tamil Nadu tomorrow
‘Will walk to gallows’: Mamata Banerjee’s nephew on ‘tolabaj’ taunt
‘Will walk to gallows’: Mamata Banerjee’s nephew on ‘tolabaj’ taunt
Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
Sonia Gandhi accuses BJP of profiting off people’s woes as fuel prices soar
Sonia Gandhi accuses BJP of profiting off people’s woes as fuel prices soar
Capitol Hill siege should not impact India-US relations: Shashi Tharoor
Capitol Hill siege should not impact India-US relations: Shashi Tharoor
India asks UK to arrest Jaysukh Ranpariya wanted for lawyer Kirit Joshi murder
India asks UK to arrest Jaysukh Ranpariya wanted for lawyer Kirit Joshi murder
Oaktree provides unconditional, implementable plan for DHFL resolution
Oaktree provides unconditional, implementable plan for DHFL resolution
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In