Home / India News / Gehlot announces 6% additional reservation for OBCs

Gehlot announces 6% additional reservation for OBCs

ByHT Correspodent, Jaipur
Aug 10, 2023 12:30 AM IST

Rajasthan chief minister on Wednesday announced 6% reservation for the Other Backward Classes, in addition to the already existing 21% reservation for the community in the state

Ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Rajasthan, chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced 6% reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), in addition to the already existing 21% reservation for the community in the state.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announces 6% additional reservation for OBCs. (PTI)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announces 6% additional reservation for OBCs. (PTI)

“This 6% will be reserved for the most backward castes of the OBC category. With this, the most backward castes will get more opportunities for education and government jobs,” the chief minister posted on X, earlier known as Twitter.

The chief minister also talked about the possibility of conducting a caste census in the state. “A survey will be conducted by the OBC commission to identify the most backward castes in the OBC category, and the commission will submit the report in a time-bound manner,” the post added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out