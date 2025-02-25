Rajasthan Congress protest will go on till govt: Dotsara on ‘dadi’ remark row

Amidst the ongoing protests by Congress MLAs outside the Rajasthan legislative assembly over State Minister Avinash Gehlot's alleged 'dadi' remark on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, State Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra asserted that the agitation would go on until the government wanted it to. State Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra said the agitation would continue until the government wanted it to, amid the ongoing protests by Congress MLAs outside the Rajasthan legislative assembly over State Minister Avinash Gehlot's alleged "dadi" remark on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.(ANI)

"This agitation will go on till the government wants. The government told us to express our displeasure over it, and then Avinash Gehlot would take his statements back and apologise, but he didn't," Dotasra said.

Meanwhile, the marshals denied the Congress MLAs from entering the house on Monday.

Also read: ‘32 AAP MLAs…’: Does Punjab Congress leader’s claim spell trouble for CM Bhagwant Mann govt?

Congress MLA Manish Yadav stated that the members were suspended and were now being prevented from entering the assembly, with police, marshals, and security personnel placed in front of them. He described the action as a violation of constitutional rights and urged the speaker of the house to address the issue.

The Congress MLAs have been protesting over the alleged 'dadi' remark made by state minister Avinash Gehlot regarding former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. While BJP leaders support the minister and deny any derogatory intent in the comment, Congress MLAs are calling for the remark to be expunged from the record.

Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully said on Monday that the statement of the minister was in a "taunting way".

"If we say that their leader is like a father figure to them, they might not feel bad. But if we say their leader is their father, it will not sound good. The statement of the minister was in a taunting way. They don't want the House to have smooth conduct...It is happening for the first time that the government does not want the House to have a smooth conduct. They are not able to answer the questions. Their own MLAs say that they are not happy with the work of ministers. This state cabinet is a complete failure. It does not want the opposition to ask questions", Jully said to the reporters.

Also read: Atishi chosen as leader of opposition in Delhi assembly

Six Congress MLAs including Govind Singh Dotasara, Deputy Leader of Opposition Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Zakir Hussain Gasavat, Hakeem Ali Khan and Sanjay Kumar were suspended by speaker Vasudev Devnani.