Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside govt hospital in Jaipur; 3 doctors suspended

ByHT News Desk
Apr 05, 2024 09:17 AM IST

A show cause notice was issued to the hospital superintendent, Dr Rajendra Singh Tanwar, for negligence.

The Rajasthan government on Thursday suspended three resident doctors from a state-run hospital in Jaipur for refusing admission to a pregnant woman. The woman was forced to give birth near the hospital's entrance due to the doctors' negligence, officials said.

The woman, after being denied admission to the hospital, experienced severe labour pain and was forced to give birth to the child near the hospital gate.(HT File)
The woman, after being denied admission to the hospital, experienced severe labour pain and was forced to give birth to the child near the hospital gate.

Speaking about the incident, Shubhra Singh, additional chief secretary of the medical education department, said after the matter came to light, the department constituted an inquiry committee with immediate effect. Following this, three resident doctors of Kanwatia Hospital, including Kusum Saini, Neha Rajawat and Manoj, were suspended after "serious negligence and insensitivity" was found on their part. The woman experienced severe labour pain as she walked out of the hospital bloc and was forced to give birth to the child near the gate, officials said.

A show cause notice was also issued to the hospital superintendent, Dr Rajendra Singh Tanwar, for negligence.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident in Haryana, a woman delivered her baby outside a government hospital block in Ambala after the staff allegedly denied her admission to the hospital's maternity ward. Following the incident, Haryana health minister Anil Vij ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Suman, approximately 30 years old, had been visiting the same hospital for prenatal check-ups throughout her pregnancy. On that particular night, her husband, Shalu Kumar, transported her to the hospital in a motorbike-attached cart when they couldn't secure an ambulance. Subsequently, he entered the hospital to seek maternity assistance for his wife while she waited in the cart.

The woman's husband claimed that he pleaded with the hospital staff to admit his wife to the maternity ward, but they ignored his requests for assistance even after numerous appeals. He recounted that his wife gave birth to a baby boy on the cart within the hospital premises without any staff present.

(With inputs from PTI)

