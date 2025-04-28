Rajasthan doctor mysteriously found in Hisar with burn injuries, dies: Report

A 25-year-old Rajasthan-based medical graduate, Bhawana Yadav, who was supposed to be in Delhi for further studies, was mysteriously found in Haryana's Hisar with severe burn injuries. She was transported to Jaipur by her mother, where she died during treatment. The circumstances around her death have raised suspicion. The deceased, Bhawana Yadav, had completed her medical studies from Philippines in 2023.(X/@official_afa_)

Yadav's mother, Gayatri Devi, has filed a zero FIR in Jaipur, claiming that her daughter was murdered, reported NDTV.

The deceased pursued her medical studies in the Philippines in 2023 and was preparing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, a medical license exam in India. The test is mandatory for Indian citizens and overseas citizens of India (OCI) cardholders who have gained their MBBS degree abroad.

‘Stabbed, then set on fire’

According to the mother's complaint, Bhawana Yadav was taking online classes and travelling to Delhi every week for tests. She was in the national capital on April 21 for an exam, the report said.

Usually, the young doctor would stay in Delhi with her sister who is preparing for the civil services examination. Yadav stayed with her sister and took her exam on April 21 and 22.

On April 23, she called her mother to tell her that she would return home the next morning. But she never did. Her mother received a call from a man – who introduced himself as Umesh Yadav – informing that her daughter was injured.

Upon reaching Hisar, the mother came to know that the hospital was unclear as to where Bhawana Yadav was found or what led to her injuries.

Considering the seriousness of her burns, the medical graduate was shifted to Jaipur's SMS hospital, where she succumbed during her treatment.

Gayatri Devi has claimed that her daughter's abdomen had injury marks from a sharp weapon. She alleged that her daughter was stabbed and then set on fire. She said the woman's belongings, including a laptop and mobile phone, were missing.