Krishna Apra Plaza fire: Woman who jumped from 4th floor dies

Noida: A 34-year-old woman who jumped from the fourth floor of Krishna Apra Plaza building in Sector 18 on April 1 succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Saturday, her family said on Sunday, adding that she had suffered 40% burn injuries, 12 fractures in both legs, and a spinal injury. On April 1 morning, when a fire broke out in the eight-storey building in Sector 18, Pooja Gupta, who was employed on the fourth floor, jumped from the building to save her life after suffering burn injuries. (HT Photo)

Police said the deceased, a resident of Sector 112, Noida, worked at a private office in Sector 18.

“On April 1 morning, when a fire broke out in the eight-storey building in Sector 18, my sister Pooja Gupta, who was employed on the fourth floor, jumped from the building to save her life after suffering burn injuries. She was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 27, where she was undergoing treatment,” said Gupta’s brother Vikas Verma.

“After a few days, the private hospital’s bill kept increasing… the family opted for ESIC hospital, Sector 24. After a few days of treatment, when her condition kept deteriorating, the ESIC shifted her to their Faridabad branch, from where we shifted her to a private hospital in Sector 110,” said Verma, adding, “For the last few days, her health had been deteriorating, and she was on ventilator support.”

“On Saturday, doctors informed us that she had passed away. She might have survived if she had received better treatment. Due to our financial condition, we couldn’t afford the best care, and no one came forward to help us,” he said.

Gupta, whose parents live in Sector 22, had been married around three years ago to a cab driver. She is survived by her two-year-old daughter, and husband, according to family members.

She was among the four people who jumped from the third and fourth floors of Krishna Apra Plaza to survive.

The blaze had erupted in the eight-storey building — a hub of business offices and food outlets — at 11.27am when an air conditioner unit at a first-floor real estate office suddenly exploded. While over 70 people rushed to the terrace to escape, and many others used the building’s designated exits, four people — three men and Gupta — jumped off the upper floors in panic.

The complex also failed to comply with the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Rules 2024, which mandate that residential, non-residential, commercial, and other high-rise buildings must deploy fire safety officers and other staff to monitor fire safety norms round-the-clock.

“The complex did not follow fire safety norms and had not appointed a designated fire safety officer,” said Gautam Budh Nagar’s chief fire officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that Krishna Apra Plaza neither had any no objection certificate nor had they applied for one. We had sent them a notice regarding the NOC requirement last year, but they did not comply with the norms despite several reminders,” Chaubey added.

Deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Ram Badan Singh, said, “No complaint has been received yet. If the family approaches us, appropriate action will be taken.”