Rahul Gandhi steps up caste census pitch as poll battle approaches in Rajasthan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the caste census issue and accused him of working for industrialist Gautam Adani "round-the-clock".

Addressing rallies in Bundi and Dausa districts of poll-bound Rajasthan, Gandhi targeted Modi for not conducting a caste census in the country and said it will be the first thing that the Congress will get done after it comes to power at the Centre.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will be held on November 25. Votes will be counted on December 3 along with those for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram assembly polls.

In Bundi, the former Congress president alleged that the Prime Minister wants to make “two Hindustans” — one for Adani and the other for the poor.

“Instead of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, the Prime Minister should say ‘Adani ji ki Jai’ because he works for him,” Gandhi said. “Modi says Bharat Mata ki Jai and works 24 hours for Adani.”

He added that the poor, farmers and labourers are “Bharat Mata”.

Targeting the Prime Minister over the caste census issue, Gandhi said Modi will not conduct one, no matter what. “Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party can do it,” he added.

“We have ordered a caste census [survey] in Rajasthan. As soon as the (Congress) government comes to power at the Centre, our first task will be (to order) a caste census,” the Congress leader said. “Your true involvement will begin then. Mother India will be victorious then.”

Asking whether any big industrialist in the country is from the other backward classes (OBC), Dalit or tribal communities, Gandhi said he would stop giving speeches if there is one.

He also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the poll-bound state, alleging that if it comes to power in Rajasthan, all public welfare schemes initiated by the Ashok Gehlot-led government will be discontinued.

Gandhi continued his attack on the prime minister during his speech at a rally in Dausa, saying Modi used to say in his public addresses that he is an OBC.

“The day I said Modi ji, do one thing, tell the world how many OBCs are there in the country, he started giving a new speech. He said there is no caste in the country and only the poor are there,” the former Congress chief said, quipping: “There is no caste but you are an OBC.”

He further said that he interacted with thousands of youngsters during his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir last year and they told him that they want to become IAS officers. Claiming that Modi is running the country with 90 IAS officers, he pointed out that only three of them are OBCs.

“Your population is around 50% but representation is only three among 90 officers,” he said, stressing that a caste census is most important for the country.

The Congress MP from Wayanad also criticised Modi for calling tribals “vanvasi” and said the Congress calls them “adivasis”, who have the first right over land while “vanvasi” is someone who lives in a forest.

Stating that the Congress did not give a ticket to a leader who thrashed a Dalit, he added that the BJP welcomed him and gave him a ticket.

He was referring to Girraj Malinga, sitting Congress legislator from Dholpur’s Bari seat, who was denied a ticket by the party. Malinga allegedly assaulted two engineers of the Rajasthan electricity department, one of whom is a Dalit, last year. He joined the BJP in Jaipur early this month and was fielded by the party from Bari.

Reacting to Gandhi’s speech, state BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said before coming to address the party campaign, the Congress leader should have updated himself with the data, which shows that “Rajasthan tops the chart of crime against Dalit and women in India” in the last five years. “The state has broken all records of corruption, but Gandhi failed to address these issues,” Pareek said, adding that the schemes launched by Prime Minister Modi have benefited every section of the society. “Gandhi’s baseless and false statement will not make any impact on the public,” he said.