Rajasthan government re-allows MPs, MLAs to hold posts in cooperatives

The Congress led Rajasthan government has promulgated an Ordinance restoring appointment of legislators and members of Parliament in the cooperative societies, a move described by the opposition BJP as an “encouragement to “political interference and corruption”.

Cooperative societies in Gujarat and Maharashtra headed by politicians have come under the scanner of investigating agencies for alleged corruption and nepotism. In the aftermath of the November 2016 invalidation of high-value banknotes, some societies were accused of depositing huge amounts of unaccounted money in banks, triggering investigations by agencies.

On Wednesday night, Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh promulgated the ordinance, called the Rajasthan Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, enabling MLAs and MPs to hold important administrative positions in the societies.

The previous BJP government in 2016 had amended the Rajasthan Cooperative Societies Act, 2001 disallowing them along with ministers and elected representatives of local bodies and panchayats from simultaneously holding a post in a cooperative society. In such a case, the elected representative within 14 days had to resign from one of the two posts --- that of an elected representative or of the society.

Abhay Kumar, principal secretary, cooperative department, said that the ordinance was notified on Wednesday but would be effective from December 23.

Former BJP cabinet minister Rajendra Rathore said that the government was encouraging corruption and wanted to shield corrupt persons. He said the BJP would raise the issue in the forthcoming session of the assembly.

“They brought an ordinance without a cabinet meeting. The government should explain the reason why they had to bring in the ordinance. Whom are they trying to shield,” Rathore said.

Congress spokesperson Archana Sharma said the BJP was criticising the government move without any basis or substance.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 07:48 IST