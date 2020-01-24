Rajasthan govt set to move resolution against CAA in assembly

india

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 07:53 IST

The ruling Congress government is all set to bring a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in state assembly on Saturday. The assembly budget session is starting Friday.

On Thursday, state Congress president and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot announced that after Kerala and Punjab, “Rajasthan government will too bring a resolution against CAA in the assembly.”

He was addressing news persons in Jaipur after the party’s state executive meeting over for the upcoming ‘Yuva Akrosh’ rally, called in the city on January 28. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to take part in the rally.

Targeting the CAA, Pilot said, “We are requesting the central government to reconsider the Act. The Constitution has given the right to protest, but when someone does, they are attacked and are called anti-nationals. Democracy weakens if there is no dialogue.”

He said, “Today, protest and stirs are being held across the country; not just in a state or by a party, but various organisations, especially youth, who are putting up their views. The central government should listen to them.”

He added: “I urge the central government if there is protest on an issue…it is a big country and there can be disagreements. States such as Kerala and Punjab have passed resolution against CAA, the Centre should take cognizance of it. Eventually, the final decision will be taken by Supreme Court as states have approached the apex court against the act.”

Pilot said passing a law is a one thing, but the Supreme Court has to decide whether it gets cleared in legal scrutiny.

Regarding the state party executive meeting, Pilot said the meeting was called for the preparation of the rally. “Today, across the country, there is unrest among in the youth. The educated are unemployed and economy is in poor state and Rahul Gandhi wants to focus on it. The message from the rally will go across the country,” he said.

He said the centre is diverting people from the real issues. “Gandhi will raise those concerning the people. After Rajasthan, Gandhi will hold rallies in other states. In view of the Union budget on February 1, the Congress wants that the central government should focus on those issues, which help economy run.”

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said the rally to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi against CAA will see a gathering of community specific people, as people across the country have understood that the CAA gives citizenship and will not affect anyone. “Everyone has right to protest, but misguiding in the name of religion is not in country’s interest. Congress is not thinking of the country, which is unfortunate. Congress which talks of peace and harmony is now protesting in the name of religion. Its result will be visible in coming time. The CAA will give respectable life to people who were tortured in the name of religion,” he said.