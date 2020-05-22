Rajasthan govt to run special buses to immerse ashes in UP and Uttarakhand

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that special bus services would operate in a bid to help people to immerse ashes of their loved ones, who passed away during lockdown restrictions, which were imposed in the desert state since mid-March to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The CM has asked state government officials to hold talks with Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh governments to give consent for the operation of such buses, as the holy sites to immerse ashes are located in these two states.

Gehlot held a review meeting on the pandemic situation in the state and urged the officials to ensure that home and institutional quarantine of migrants workers, who have returned to their native places since the easing of lockdown restrictions, would get the highest priority.

Additional chief secretary Veenu Gupta, who is also the chairman of the state-level quarantine management committee, said over 10,000 quarantine centres have been arranged.

At least 7.18 lakh people are in quarantine in the desert state, and among them 34,000 are under institutional quarantine.

Principal secretary, information technology, Abhay Kumar, said around 6 lakh have completed their quarantine period so far.